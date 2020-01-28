Azerbaijan, Ukraine to mull co-op in energy sector

28 January 2020 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Kryklii will discuss issues of economic cooperation, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

Reportedly, on Jan. 31, the 12th meeting of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will be held in Kyiv.

“The delegations headed by the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission, Parviz Shahbazov and Vladyslav Kryklii, will take part in the meeting, according to the report.

The commission’s agenda includes issues of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, energy, transport, infrastructure, high-tech spheres, agriculture, tourism and culture.

“After discussing the agenda issues, it is planned to sign a protocol and several documents on the results of the meeting,” said the report.

As part of the commission’s meeting, on Jan. 29, Parviz Shahbazov, President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev, as well as representatives of other structures and business circles will visit a number of infrastructure facilities in Odessa city.

A regular meeting of the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian working group on cooperation in the energy sector and a round table meeting with the participation of business circles will be held on Jan. 30.

