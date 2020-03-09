Kazakhstan prepares to put new renewable energy sources to use

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Some 18 renewable energy sources (RES) the capacity of which is 605.5 MW will be put into operation in Kazakhstan in 2020, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev said, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

Nogayev made the statement within the framework of the expanded meeting of the ministry held on Feb. 25, 2020.

Nogayev said that the ‘green’ energy production in 2019 amounted to 2.4 billion kWh, which is 77.8 percent more than in 2018.

Some 21 renewable energy sources were out into operation in 2019, whereas total value of investments attracted in RES amounted to $613 million. Some 90 renewable energy objects the capacity of which was 1,050 MW, were operating in Kazakhstan as of the end of 2019.

He also said that introduction of the ‘On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on issues of support for the use of renewable energy and electric power industry’ law is expected in 2020.

"The main conceptual innovations of the proposed law are stimulation of the construction of maneuvering capacities, establishment of a through tariff to support RES, and creation of favorable conditions for RES development," Nogayev said.

