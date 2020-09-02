Higher oil output ensured at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field

Oil&Gas 2 September 2020 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
Higher oil output ensured at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for improvement of water supply in four districts
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for improvement of water supply in four districts
Azerbaijan eyes completing project of contactless payment for travel by ADY in late 2020
Azerbaijan eyes completing project of contactless payment for travel by ADY in late 2020
Azerbaijan’s Azersu opens tender to attract repair work
Azerbaijan’s Azersu opens tender to attract repair work
Latest
Satellite city to be created in Uzbekistan Construction 18:26
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for improvement of water supply in four districts Politics 18:24
Business Association of Georgia analyzes factors hindering development of agriculture Business 18:20
Azerbaijan eyes completing project of contactless payment for travel by ADY in late 2020 Finance 18:16
Ford to cut 1,400 U.S. salaried jobs through buyouts by year end US 18:15
Georgia undertakes program for purchase of apartments Business 18:08
Purchasing of rapeseed from farmers in Iran's Kermanshah Province completed Business 18:02
Purchasing of wheat in Iran’s Lorestan Province continues Business 17:53
Mortgage lending volume increases in Azerbaijan Finance 17:52
Trade turnover in Baku continues declining Business 17:49
Georgia to make deposit for vaccine against COVID-19 Georgia 17:48
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is potential alternative route for Lithuania to deliver goods to/from China Transport 17:42
Opening Lithuania-Azerbaijan direct regular air service is one of priority areas Transport 17:40
President Ilham Aliyev: Two important projects we are implementing with the support of Japanese financial institutions are a great contribution to our energy security Politics 17:36
President Ilham Aliyev: The relations between Japan and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully Politics 17:34
Lithuania proposes Azerbaijan to consider partnership in Europe-China cargo transportation chain Transport 17:34
Green Climate Fund allocates funds to Georgia to support forest sector reform Tenders 17:33
Apple harvesting starts in Georgia Business 17:30
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 5 Oil&Gas 17:26
Kazakhstan's Kublei to launch animal skins processing Business 17:25
Saudi Arabian Embassy in Turkmenistan opens tender for repairs Tenders 17:23
International airport construction underway in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Construction 17:23
Higher oil output ensured at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field Oil&Gas 17:19
SOFAZ reveals volume of revenues from major oil, gas fields in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:17
Russia remains main supplier of polymer products to Turkmenistan Business 17:17
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province grows Business 17:16
Azerbaijan confirms 139 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:15
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Greek ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 17:14
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Japan (PHOTO) Politics 17:13
SOCAR's oil, gas production cost increases Business 17:06
BSTDB and STLC Expand Cooperation to Develop Transport Infrastructure in Russia Russia 17:02
National Iranian South Oilfields Company announces tender to buy drill pipe Oil&Gas 17:01
OIC member countries' imports from Turkey down Turkey 16:55
Israeli co PainReform raises $23m in Nasdaq IPO Israel 16:55
Kazakhstan increases export to China despite COVID-19 Business 16:52
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for placement of CBA's short-term notes Finance 16:52
Iran boosts value of exports via South Khorasan Province Business 16:49
Iran reveals number, type of ships to be manufactured Transport 16:44
Azerbaijan developing five-year strategy to expand agrarian advisory services Business 16:39
Defense Minister of Azerbaijan to visit Moscow Politics 16:28
Armenia on verge of losing Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:23
Ministry: No impact of COVID-19 on maritime cargo shipment from China via Turkish ports Turkey 16:01
Uzbekistan makes changes to tax legislation to support fishing industry Finance 15:57
Georgia approves new regulations on travel to EU countries Transport 15:55
Macy's beats quarterly sales expectations on online boost US 15:54
Oil rises towards $46 on U.S. inventory drop, economy hopes Oil&Gas 15:50
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 15:50
Demand for medication surges in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus pandemic Business 15:41
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 15:41
Georgia reveals volume of subsidized mortgage loans Finance 15:29
Russia's activity on Turkmenistan's State Commodity Exchange for August Business 15:27
Sown areas of wheat and barley increase in Georgia Business 15:24
Iran discloses details of exports via Razavi Khorasan Province Business 15:24
Activities in Iran’s Fereidoonkenar ports revealed Business 15:23
Uzbekistan increases availability and quality of mobile services ICT 15:23
SOCAR: Prime cost of oil & gas output up Oil&Gas 15:16
Charging stations for London taxis planned to be installed in Azerbaijan’s Baku city Society 14:59
Chairperson of Russia's Council of Federal Assembly congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Politics 14:48
German finance watchdog says worst of coronavirus crisis to come Europe 14:47
Average monthly salary in Baku for 1H2020 increases Finance 14:44
Iran declares volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Astara port Business 14:40
Mooring numbers in Iran`s Shahid Rajaie Port revealed Business 14:32
Public catering turnover in Baku drops Business 14:28
Exploration drilling by SOCAR in 2019 Oil&Gas 14:24
Japan, Uzbekistan to accelerate commissioning works of joint facilities Construction 14:20
Iran announces volume of cargo loaded and unloaded in small ports of Bushehr Province Business 14:18
More regions of Turkmenistan start to engage in banana production Business 14:16
Data on cargo loaded/unloaded in small ports of Iran's Khuzestan Province revealed Business 14:14
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 2 Society 14:09
Seoul Mun business and leisure construction to be offered in Uzbekistan Business 14:04
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans received by entrepreneurs in Nakhchivan Finance 14:03
ADB ships personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan to support its COVID-19 battle Kazakhstan 14:02
Prices on gold, silver, platinum down in Azerbaijan Finance 13:56
Kazakhstan interested in further increasing trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 13:56
SOCAR’s 2D, 3D seismic exploration work in 2019 Oil&Gas 13:55
Iran may lose regional electricity market due to sanctions Oil&Gas 13:48
Iran's gas exports revitalizing Iraq power industry Business 13:35
Iran discloses volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in ports of Hormozgan Province Business 13:20
Iran plans to send its first astronaut to space Business 13:19
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund pays compensations to depositors of closed banks' Finance 13:12
Uzbekistan allows fixed-route taxi activities Uzbekistan 13:06
Iran reveals volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Amirabad port Business 13:04
SOCAR reveals volume of investments in Georgia Oil&Gas 13:04
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan implementing new project in transport sector Transport 13:02
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded at Iran’s Qeshm port revealed Business 12:57
Daimler pins profit revival on new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Europe 12:56
Turkmenistan developing new cotton varieties Business 12:51
Defense Ministry: Arguments on alleged transfer of militants from Syria to Azerbaijan not true Politics 12:50
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit reveals volume of drilling operations Oil&Gas 12:40
Georgia significantly increases export of butter to Azerbaijan Business 12:38
Bryza: By resettling people of Armenian origin in Karabakh, Yerevan is not in keeping with spirit of searching for negotiated settlement to conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:36
Azerbaijan's MFA reacts to article published by Russia's 'Nezavisimaya Gazeta' Politics 12:26
Iran reveals data on its economic development Finance 12:21
Entry-exit restrictions to be lifted between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan 12:06
Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing Arab World 12:05
Some quarantine restrictions to be removed in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:59
Thomas Goltz: Moving civilians into occupied territories is Crime of War Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:57
Azerbaijani oil prices change Finance 11:56
Peter Tase: Settlement of new ethnic groups inside sovereign territory of Azerbaijan deeply complicating situation in Nagorno–Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:52
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation talks tobacco production activities in 2020 Business 11:51
All news