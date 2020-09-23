Neste and Shell to increase supply of sustainable aviation fuel

Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Shell Aviation to significantly increase the supply and availability of sustainable aviation fuel, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“It brings together Neste’s expertise in the production and supply of renewable diesel and SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) with Shell Aviation’s world-class credentials in supplying and managing fuel around the world,” the company said in a statement.

The Finnish company, which has invested heavily in renewables, said the cooperation anticipated increasing demand from airlines to reduce emissions.