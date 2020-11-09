Brent crude tops $40 after Biden's win lifts risk-takers

Oil&Gas 9 November 2020 09:54 (UTC+04:00)
Brent crude tops $40 after Biden's win lifts risk-takers

Oil prices gained more than 2% on Monday, with Brent futures rising above $40 a barrel, after Joe Biden clinched the U.S. presidency and buoyed risk appetites, offsetting worries about the impact on demand from a worsening coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 for January climbed $1.06, or 2.7%, to $40.51 a barrel by 0453 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 for December was at $38.21 a barrel, up $1.07, or 2.9%.

Oil recovered from a 4% decline on Friday, rising along with other financial markets after Biden emerged as the winner in the U.S. presidential race on Sunday. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened, boosting commodities priced in the greenback as they became more affordable for investors holding other currencies.

“Trading this morning has a risk-on flavour, reflecting increasing confidence that Joe Biden will occupy the White House, but the Republican Party will retain control of the Senate,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“The outcome is ideal from a market point of view. Neither party controls the Congress, so both trade wars and higher taxes are largely off the agenda.”

U.S. President-elect Biden and his team are working on tackling the worsening health crisis. The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million COVID-19 infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday.

“There will be some repercussions further down the road,” said OCBC’s economist Howie Lee, raising the possibility of lockdowns in the United States under Biden.

“Either you’re crimping energy demand or consumption behaviour.”

Separately, U.S. oil production is set to climb as producers are tapping into a backlog of drilled wells left uncompleted to boost output. The number of operating oil and gas rigs in the United States rose for an eighth week last week, according to Baker Hughes.

Key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are wary of Biden relaxing measures on either Iran or Venezuela in years to come, which could mean an increase in production that would make it harder to balance supply with demand.

ING analysts said the return of Iranian oil supply is more likely to happen at end-2021 or in 2022.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are cutting output by about 7.7 million barrels per day to balance global oil markets.

China, the world’s top crude importer, posted a 12% decline in October imports compared with September.

This data may be bearish for global commodity markets, said OCBC’s Lee: “China might be near the end of what it needs in the raw commodity form given the amount of stockpiles that it has.”

Some analysts, however, expect imports to rise into 2021 after Beijing increased quotas by 20%.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia's exports of fruits, nuts soar
Georgia's exports of fruits, nuts soar
Georgia reports 2 901 new COVID-19 cases, 2 799 recoveries
Georgia reports 2 901 new COVID-19 cases, 2 799 recoveries
Additional location restrictions to be imposed from November 9 in Georgia
Additional location restrictions to be imposed from November 9 in Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmenistan sells total petroleum coke to UAE, China Business 10:12
Iran declares volume of foreign investments made to Arvand Free Trade Zone Finance 10:12
Iran to invest in construction of country's biggest greenhouse Business 10:06
Iran preparing to unveil human coronavirus vaccines soon Society 10:05
Iran to monitor transactions on petrochem products on Mercantile Exchange Business 10:05
Iranian currency rates for November 9 Finance 10:04
Brent crude tops $40 after Biden's win lifts risk-takers Oil&Gas 09:54
Baku Media Center spreads message in connection with liberation of Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 09:46
Azerbaijan shows footage of another liberated village in Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 09:42
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 9 Uzbekistan 09:40
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks latest situation on Karabakh clashes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Diesel refinery to be launched in Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 09:36
Armenian Armed Forces again shell Azerbaijan's Aghdam, civilian injured Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:32
Azerbaijan reveals more disabled Armenian military equipment Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Iran unveils details of its imports from neighboring countries Business 09:26
Liberation of Shusha prove that justice has been restored - Iranian MP (Exclusive) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:23
Volume of goods exported from Iran's Markazi Province announced Business 09:18
Sons of Azerbaijan restore law and justice - Lebanese historian Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:14
Armenia violates ceasefire along state border with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:14
France reports 38,619 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours Europe 08:32
Tropical storm Eta kills 26 in Honduras World 07:46
Demand for Turkish electrical goods in China down Turkey 07:01
S. Korea reports 126 more COVID-19 cases, 27,553 in total Other News 06:59
119 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast World 05:58
Volume of foreign currency sold to banks in Iran up Finance 05:01
Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad - sources Arab World 04:14
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 260,000 level Other News 02:54
COVID-19 cases in Argentina surpass 1,230,000 Other News 01:39
Moscow documents 72 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours Russia 00:41
Azerbaijanis mark National Flag Day Politics 00:01
Trade turnover between Turkey, Ukraine decreases Turkey 00:00
Armenian troops flee, leaving some positions in the Khojavend direction of front line (VIDEO) Politics 8 November 23:57
Over 50 mln people contract COVID-19 worldwide World 8 November 23:11
Mehriban Aliyeva: We have returned our Shusha! I congratulate all of you on this significant historic event (PHOTO) Politics 8 November 22:32
Liberation of Shusha from occupation - historic day, says Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 22:17
Azerbaijani army completely controls Shusha - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 8 November 21:52
Kyrgyzstan reports 515 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 8 November 21:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 8 November 21:32
Georgia's exports of fruits, nuts soar Business 8 November 21:04
All Muslims rejoice for liberation of Shusha from occupation - Iranian MP (Exclusive) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:32
Azerbaijan's Parliament chairperson conglatulates citizens on Shusha city liberation Politics 8 November 20:31
One person wounded as Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:26
Azerbaijan unveils footage of Tsakuri village of Khojavend region liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 8 November 20:22
Armenia suffers great losses in Khojavend direction of front, says Azerbaijani Defence Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:21
Armenian prime minister dismisses head of country's National Security Service Politics 8 November 20:21
Endless gratitude to Victorious Commander-in-Chief for granting Azerbaijani people liberation of Shusha city - top official Politics 8 November 20:13
Armenian troops shell Azerbaijan's Tartar, Aghdam districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:11
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 9 Oil&Gas 8 November 19:21
Pakistan stands with leadership of Azerbaijan on Karabakh conflict - Pakistani Youth leader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 19:19
Azerbaijan reports 859 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 8 November 19:15
If we did not have economic power, it would not be possible to achieve this victory - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 18:17
I bow once again to souls of our martyrs - President of Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 18:09
Invincible army is Azerbaijani Army, we showed this on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 18:07
Every country has right to self-defense. This right is given to us by UN Charter - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 18:04
It is Azerbaijani soldiers who liberate our lands, Azerbaijani officers. Long live our soldiers! - President of Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 18:00
Victory joy in Baku, population celebrates liberation of Shusha with great enthusiasm (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 8 November 17:58
We have proved to whole world that Karabakh always been land of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:56
Our transnational projects created completely new landscape in region - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:55
I am happy to have fulfilled my father's will, says President Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:45
Value of investments made to Iran's Markazi Province enlarges Finance 8 November 17:31
Call to prayer will be heard in Shusha again after 28 years - President of Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 17:29
8 November 2020 will forever remain in the history of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:28
We have returned to Shusha! We have won this historic victory on battlefield - President Aliyev Politics 8 November 17:25
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev calls Commander of the Joint Corps, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev Politics 8 November 17:14
President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister and Minister of National Defense of Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 8 November 17:08
Azerbaijan shows footage of liberated village of Balasoltanli, Gubadli region (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:52
Liberation of Shusha is most important military victory in Azerbaijan’s history - Matthew Bryza Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:51
High-ranking Armenian officials killed in Khojavend direction of front line - MoD (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:45
Azerbaijani troops headed by President Aliyev - guarantor of stability in Karabakh region - Turkish presidential administration Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:13
Images of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city from Azersky satellite (PHOTO) Society 8 November 16:10
İnformation spread by Armenia on shot down fighter jet of Azerbaijan is false - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 16:10
Kazakh scientists develop methods to combat cattle disease Business 8 November 15:59
Azerbaijan moving confidently to gain full victory over occupier - Turkish embassy Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 15:45
Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijani expresses congratulations on liberation of Shusha Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 15:42
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 15:31
Day when liberation of Shusha city was announced is big day for Azerbaijan - Pakistani Senator Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 15:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 8 Society 8 November 15:14
Turkish embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city Politics 8 November 15:09
Azerbaijan’s Ganja celebrating liberation of Shusha city from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 8 November 15:08
Turkish ministry congratulates heroic Azerbaijani people on liberation of Shusha city Politics 8 November 15:06
Azerbaijani troops under President Aliyev’s leadership giving worthy response to occupation forces – Turkish government Turkey 8 November 15:02
Iran's presidential election to be held on June 18 Politics 8 November 14:34
Turkish FM congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city Politics 8 November 14:31
Azerbaijan liberates Shusha and is one step away from full victory - Russian political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 14:31
President Ilham Aliyev: 8 November 2020 will forever remain in history of Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 14:18
Azerbaijani people celebrating liberation of Shusha city from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 8 November 14:11
EU, Washington should congratulate Azerbaijan for liberating historic city of Shusha - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 13:56
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation renovates Albanian Church of Holy Virgin Mary (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 8 November 13:30
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 8 November 13:18
Iran declares details of its exports to neighboring countries Business 8 November 13:16
Georgia reports 2 901 new COVID-19 cases, 2 799 recoveries Georgia 8 November 13:07
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi chairs Virtual Global Investor Roundtable Other News 8 November 12:55
Tehran's thermal power plants cut mazut consumption Oil&Gas 8 November 12:55
Armenians leaving Khankendi city (VIDEO) Politics 8 November 12:52
President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev: Dear Shusha, you are liberated! Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 12:51
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company reveals saved funds Finance 8 November 12:30
Kazakhstan implementing new investment projects in Akmola region Business 8 November 12:29
Iran to produce herbal medicines for COVID-19 Society 8 November 12:06
Deputy chairman of Turkish ruling party to meet with officials in Azerbaijan Politics 8 November 12:05
Azerbaijan discloses statistics of COVID-19 infection in Baku’s districts Society 8 November 12:05
All news