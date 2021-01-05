Growing RON-92 gasoline, diesel prices to raise Azerbaijan's fuel market turnover - expert

Oil&Gas 5 January 2021 13:42 (UTC+04:00)
Growing RON-92 gasoline, diesel prices to raise Azerbaijan's fuel market turnover - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The growth in prices for RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel in Azerbaijan may increase the turnover of the country's fuel market by 300 million manat ($176.4 million) until the end of 2021, Director of the Caspian Barrel Oil Research Center Ilham Shaban told Trend on Jan.5.

According to Shaban, the growth in retail prices for the above products was justified by bringing the quality of these products to high European standards, the impact on improving the ecological environment, continuing work on the reconstruction and modernization of the oil refining industry.

Speaking about the reduction of the environmental impact from the use of diesel fuel, he noted that it’s necessary to introduce additional taxes on vehicles using diesel fuel.

Over the past few years, the number of vehicles using diesel fuel has sharply increased around the world, including threefold in Azerbaijan, reminded the expert.

By the resolution of Azerbaijan’s Tariff Council, the retail price of RON-92 gasoline was set at 1 manat ($0.59) per liter, and the retail price for diesel fuel - at 0.8 manat ($0.47 cents) per liter.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan.5)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan names most visited official state websites in 2020
Azerbaijan names most visited official state websites in 2020
Growing RON-92 gasoline, diesel prices to raise Azerbaijan's fuel market turnover - expert
Growing RON-92 gasoline, diesel prices to raise Azerbaijan's fuel market turnover - expert
SOFAZ increases volume of foreign currency sales at auctions
SOFAZ increases volume of foreign currency sales at auctions
Loading Bars
Latest
Several power plants in Iran stop using mazut - Iranian Oil Minister Oil&Gas 13:58
EAEU increases export of wheat flour to Turkmenistan Business 13:57
Head of Economic Commission of Iran discusses negative trade balance of free economic zones Business 13:56
Uzbekistan to invest revenues from IMEI code registration on improving telecommunications ICT 13:56
Iran reveals details of exports from West Azerbaijan Province Business 13:56
Azerbaijan names most visited official state websites in 2020 ICT 13:54
Iran to activate long term contract with Indian operators Transport 13:42
Growing RON-92 gasoline, diesel prices to raise Azerbaijan's fuel market turnover - expert Oil&Gas 13:42
SOFAZ increases volume of foreign currency sales at auctions Finance 13:41
Islamic Development Bank to fund reconstruction of sections of Tashkent-Termez highway Transport 13:41
Iran's VP talks impact of sanctions on oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 13:40
Georgian Tbilisi holds largest share of GDP by regions Business 13:40
Joining FATF may affect Iran's international trade - Iranian Expediency Council Finance 13:40
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for technological services Tenders 13:40
UK offers lockdown-hit firms extra 4.6 billion pounds of help Europe 13:38
Kazakhstan's Joint Resources acquires share in hydrocarbons, gas producing companies Oil&Gas 13:10
Active coronavirus cases decrease in Georgia Georgia 13:09
Number of blocked 'pests' in Azerbaijani AzStateNet increases ICT 13:07
SOCAR commissions new modular petrol station Oil&Gas 13:06
Review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector in 2020 Transport 13:05
Director of 'Baku Network' Elkhan Alasgarov deceases of COVID-19 Politics 13:00
Iran expanding water transmission network Business 12:55
Iran considering indirect swap: export of apples for import of bananas Business 12:48
Azerbaijan declares 2021 as 'Year of Nizami Ganjavi' Politics 12:45
Number of Azerbaijani internet domains increase year on year ICT 12:45
Italy imposes post-holiday COVID curbs to keep lid on infections Europe 12:39
Investments in Iran's Shahd Rajaee port to cut down production costs Transport 12:29
Iran shares plans on production of livestock feed Business 12:28
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels exports Oil&Gas 12:22
Georgian Pension Agency reveals country’s pension fund’s assets Finance 12:21
Activity of Facebook users in Azerbaijan decreases ICT 12:15
Azerbaijan's company to buy aluminum fusing devices via tender Tenders 12:14
Karabakh to become economic miracle very soon, says Ukrainian expert Politics 12:13
St. Korean auto center to be opened in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Transport 12:12
UK to toughen COVID-19 border controls soon Europe 11:57
Iran increases release of imported goods from customs Business 11:54
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. increases petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:52
Emirates plans Tel Aviv - Dubai flights from February Israel 11:52
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender for repair of remote control system of wells Tenders 11:45
Extractable oil volume at four Iranian oilfields increases Oil&Gas 11:44
Uzbek enterprises increase silk products export despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 11:38
Turkmen farm plans to introduce new local breeds of poultry Business 11:37
Number of hotels to be built in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent revealed Construction 11:34
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 11:32
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Dec.28 through Jan.1) Finance 11:32
India sets up high-level group for South Asia energy security Other News 11:22
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 11:20
Indian external affairs minister to leave on three-day visit to Sri Lanka Other News 11:18
Azerbaijan manages to maintain debt stability, relying on own resources - expert Finance 11:18
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 5 Uzbekistan 11:17
Azerbaijan’s Bahar field increases gas sales Oil&Gas 11:16
Iran to fine travel agencies selling flight tickets to London Transport 11:16
The Guardian includes Silk Road route in top 12 readers’ tips for travel in 2021 Society 11:13
Oil sales from Azerbaijan’s Gum Deniz field slightly down m-o-m Oil&Gas 11:12
Iran's fishing from the Caspian Sea declines Business 11:10
Kazakhstan reports increase in prices of food items, fuel Business 11:03
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan working on setting up int'l fiber-optic communication system Oil&Gas 10:50
Turkmenistan extends regime of test road transport through checkpoints at borders Transport 10:47
Iran looks to barter its frozen oil money in S.Korea for COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:43
Summary of additional production works at Bahar-Gum Deniz block Oil&Gas 10:42
Kazakhstan, Portugal trade plummets year-on-year, despite increase in imports Business 10:30
Uzbekistan’s ministry of investment, foreign trade defines key areas, priority tasks 2021 Uzbekistan 10:29
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 5 Oil&Gas 10:26
Well fund of Bahar-Gum Deniz oil & gas fields announced Oil&Gas 10:26
Shale oil production to return to growth in 2022 at a reduced rate Oil&Gas 10:17
Covaxin Generated Excellent Safety Data, Says Bharat Biotech Other News 10:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:10
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment repair services Tenders 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 5 Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for January 5 Finance 10:04
Rouhani warns against mutated 'UK coronavirus' entering Iran Society 09:54
Russian deminers arrive in Azerbaijan to de-mine lands in Aghdam district Politics 09:50
New tentative timeframe for completion of Satti’s upgrade announced Oil&Gas 09:49
Iran must stop importing oil, food for official USD rate - Agricultural Trade Union Business 09:30
Iranian airline companies ask to lift restriction on sales of plane seats Business 09:25
Iran's new coronavirus vaccines in clinical trial phase Society 09:21
Oil prices slip before OPEC+ resumes meeting on Feb output levels Oil&Gas 09:20
Over 265,000 in Germany receive COVID-19 vaccine Europe 08:56
Israeli Ministry of Health authorizes COVID-19 vaccine Moderna for use in Israel Israel 08:37
Turkey welcomes likely end to 3-year Gulf rift, hiatus in Qatar-Saudi ties Turkey 08:05
Saudi Arabia, other Gulf countries expected to end rift with Qatar Arab World 07:31
Implementation of SDGs to help achieve Turkmenistan’s environmental objectives - FAO Business 07:01
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 196,561 Other News 06:28
OPEC+ ministers to continue talks on Tuesday evening for lack of consensus Oil&Gas 05:49
U.S. Houston launches online registration for COVID-19 vaccine US 05:02
Georgian Poti Free Industrial Zone talks about ongoing projects Business 05:01
U.S. calls Iran's decision on 20-percent uranium enrichment "nuclear extortion" US 04:25
15.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 4.5 million administered: U.S. CDC US 03:46
Austria reports 5 cases of new coronavirus variants Europe 03:01
UK records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases Europe 02:14
England goes into new COVID-19 lockdown as cases surge Europe 01:18
WHO reports over 583,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 00:39
Georgia sees increase in exports of fruit Business 4 January 23:53
Azerbaijani Tariff Council changes retail prices for some goods, services Economy 4 January 23:47
Merger, acquisition volume in Turkey soars to $9 billion in 2020 Turkey 4 January 23:40
Iran resumes 20% enrichment as per parliament's approval - Zarif Nuclear Program 4 January 23:35
Kyrgyzstan creates 3D tourist attraction map Kyrgyzstan 4 January 23:30
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.83 mln: Africa CDC Other News 4 January 23:03
U.S. will continue to seek Assange’s extradition - U.S. Justice Department US 4 January 22:33
Android still ranks first at Azerbaijani operating system market ICT 4 January 22:19
All news