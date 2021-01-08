Two combined-cycle plants at Talimarjan TPP in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya switch off again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Two combined-cycle gas turbines (CCGT) with a total capacity of 900 MW (450 MW each) at the Talimarjan thermal power plant (TPP) in the Kashkadarya region were disconnected in the morning on January 8, Trend reports citing the press service of the Kashkadarya Regional Electric Networks enterprise.

It is reported that interruptions in the supply of electricity are observed in a number of districts of the region. In the Kamashinsky, Yakkabag, Shakhrisabz districts, the city of Shakhrisabz, Kitab, Chirakchinsky, Guzar, and Nishan districts, electricity has been completely disconnected.

The Ministry of Energy said that the work of steam-gas installations No. 2 and No. 3 suspended at 10:27 and 10:31 due to the triggered technological protection. As a result, the power supply was limited to 446 MW.

Two CCGTs were launched at the Talimarjan TPP in 2016 and 2017. The construction was carried out by the South Korean companies Daewoo and Hyundai.

The first, thermal power unit of the station with a capacity of 800 MW, launched in 2004 (construction of the station began in Soviet times), continues to work.

On January 5, an unscheduled shutdown of both CCGTs units at the Talimarjan TPP led to a failure in the energy systems of Uzbekistan and neighboring countries. Partial blackouts were reported at a number of other TPPs in the country.

On January 7, the Ministry of Energy announced the full restoration of the operating regime of thermal power plants and the energy system of Uzbekistan.

