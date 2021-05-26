Turkmenistan initiates creation of two new UN strategies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Turkmenistan proposed to develop a UN Strategy aimed at implementing measures for the development of low-carbon energy, as well as to create an international "Road map" for the development of hydrogen as one of the priority areas in the energy sector under the auspices of the UN, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency of Turkmenistan

This proposal was put forward by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during an online round table on the topic of extractive industries as an engine of sustainable development, held by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

Turkmenistan is ready to start discussing the ways and criteria for the implementation of strategies in the near future.

Turkmenistan, with the support of the United Nations Environment Programme and the United Nations Development Programme, is currently developing the Fourth National Communication on Climate Change and the First Biennial communication. Both documents are expected to be submitted to the UN Secretariat in early 2023.

The energy sector is developing in Turkmenistan. The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan exceeded the plan for the manufacture of products, works carried out and services rendered by 19.7 percent from January through April 2021, with a growth rate of 117.9 percent.

During the reporting period, the plan for electricity production and its export was exceeded, respectively, by 5.8 percent and 44.3 percent. The growth rate was 109.9 percent and 145.3 percent.

The Türkmenhimiýa State Concern exceeded the plan for the production and provision of services from January through April of this year by 59.3 percent, and the growth rate reached 141.2 percent.

