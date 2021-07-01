Electricity tariffs rise in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Electricity tariffs have increased by 15 percent for the population and commercial enterprises and facilities in Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Following the increase, the consumers of the mentioned category will pay 91.56 Turkish liras ($10.53) for 100 kilowatt-hours of electricity from July 1.

The tariffs increased due to the growth in electricity generation costs.

(1 USD = 8.712 TL on July 1)