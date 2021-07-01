US Corporation WTL continues moving forward with talks construction of DC, SDA DCU and SDU units at Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Jeila Aliyev - Trend:

Westport Trading Europe Limited (WTL) is continuing the construction of the Complex of Delayed Coking (DC DCU) and Solvent Deasphalting (SDA SDU) units at the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, WTL told Trend.

The Project, with the total investment cost of 120 million euros, has entered the procurement stage for the main process technological equipment.

"The Delayed Coking Unit is designed to further process heavy oil refining residues, namely tar, fuel oil and asphalt to produce additional amounts of gas, gasoline, light and heavy gas oil as well as petroleum coke. The design Projected feedstock consumption capacity of the Delayed Coking Unit is 900,000 tons per year. The Solvent Deasphalting Unit will extract paraffin-naphthenic hydrocarbons from tar (deasphaltizate) for further production of oils and asphalt used in the Delayed Coking Unit of the of oil refineries," said the corporation.

With the help of Using private airlines and in compliance with the quarantine requirements being in effect, WTL was able to send their specialists to the construction site in Turkmenistan to where the materials and equipment are being delivered with certain difficulties.

"The Project in question will significantly enhance the capabilities of the oil refining industry of Turkmenistan serving to the objectives of the State Program for the Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex of Turkmenistan," WTL said.

Recently, WTL has completed a number of projects for the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries. For instance, the Corporation built and commissioned the Road Bitumen and Catalytic Reforming Units at the Seydi Oil Refinery.