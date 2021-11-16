LUKOIL, KazMunaiGas ink agreement on Kalamkas-Sea offshore field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

Russia’s LUKOIL and Kazakhstan’s KazMunaiGas have inked a binding agreement on basic principles on Kalamkas-Sea giant field offshore Kazakhstan, LUKOIL President Vagit Alekperov told TASS, Trend reports.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the country was starting to develop the Kalamkas-Sea offshore field and LUKOIL will become a partner in this project.

Kalamkas-Sea is an offshore field discovered in 2002 and located in the northeastern part of the Caspian Sea, near the giant Kashagan field — one of the world’s largest discoveries of the past four decades.

In 2013, North Caspian Operating Company N.V. (NCOC) — Kashagan’s operator — announced a commercial discovery at Kalamkas-Sea. Geological reserves at the oil field were reportedly estimated at about 150 million tons of oil and 15 billion cubic meters of gas. However, in 2019, NCOC, including energy giants such as Eni, Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, CNPC, Inpex, and KazMunayGas, all pulled out of the Kalamkas-Sea project.