Trilateral contract to help strengthen Iran's relations with neighbors – MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The trilateral contract on the swapping of gas between Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan will help strengthen Iran's friendly relations with neighboring countries, Iranian MP Hadi Beiginejad told Shana News Agency, Trend reports.

A tripartite contract on the swapping of 1.5-2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran per year was signed on November 28, 2021, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The MP noted that the gas swapping will be a positive step in Iran's energy diplomacy with neighboring countries.

Beiginejad added that Iran's economic relations with neighboring countries should be further strengthened.

“At the same time, the swap contract shows that the Iranian Oil Ministry has a strong will to continue diplomacy in the economic and energy sectors,” he said.

