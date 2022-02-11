Georgian Maritime Transport Agency conducts inspection of Kulevi Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

As a part of an annual International Port Security Program, representatives of the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia conducted an inspection of the Kulevi Port, Trend reports with reference to the Kulevi port’s website.

Reportedly, the main purpose of the visit was to observe the level of Security and recommend measures to strengthen the system.

“The visit began with meeting BST management members who introduced the Terminal and Port Security system to the members of the MTA of Georgia. Together we discussed the recommendations presented by the US Coast Guard based on their findings from last year. Guests visited the Security and Safety points of the terminal. In process of the site visit, they have been introduced to the Security procedures implemented at the Terminal. The guests stated that the procedures and plans implemented were in compliance with the applicable international standards and appreciated that company management considers the issues of Security and Safety to be its highest priority,” reads a message on the port’s website.

As a result of these efforts, security procedures and plans are always up to date and strictly followed, port facilities are always equipped with the relevant equipment’s and tools, CCTV surveillance system is online and in proper condition and safety, restricted and prohibition signs are always updated and in place.

Kulevi Oil Terminal and port is one of the first and the most important investments of SOCAR in Georgia. Kulevi Oil Terminal is designated for the transshipment of oil products – discharge from railway tank cars and vessels, storage in the reservoirs and loading to vessels. The company provides a high level of service, and operates in compliance with international market requirements by following all rules and regulations. The operations began on May 16, 2008. The transshipment of oil products was launched in June. The total capacity of the terminal is 10 million tons of liquid bulk oil cargo per year. The total capacity of the tank farm of the terminal is 402,000 cubic meters.

