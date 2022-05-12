Azerbaijan's oil prices growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.96 on May 12 compared to the previous price, settling at $112.73 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 12 amounted to $111.52 per barrel, up by $3.97 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $71.19 per barrel on May 12, which grew by $3.59 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $3.61 compared to the previous price and made up $107.48 per barrel.