Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 13 cents on May 25 compared to the previous price, settling at $122.81 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 25 amounted to $121.75 per barrel, also down by 13 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.15 per barrel on May 25, remaining the same as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by eight cents compared to the previous price and made up $115.74 per barrel.