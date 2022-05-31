IGB’s technical reliability reconfirmed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The quality and technical reliability of the 182-kilometer interconnector connecting the gas transmission networks of Greece and Bulgaria (IGB) have been reconfirmed by checks with a calibration inspection piston along the entire length of the pipeline, ICGB AD, a project company told Trend.

“The method for checking the quality of the already built gas pipeline is part of a series of tests and trials of the facility before its commissioning. The calibration inspection piston is one of the latest modern technologies applied in the industry to guarantee the integrity of the linear part and its technical reliability. This inspection is the last step before the final drying of the gas pipeline and its testing by real quantities of gas along the entire length from Komotini to Stara Zagora. Passing along the entire route of the gas pipeline, the piston identifies possible problematic areas with corrosion or irregularities on the inside of the pipes. No such issues or deviations from the standards were found during the IGB inspection,” said the company.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn