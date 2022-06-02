Hungary wants Azerbaijani gas to become main gas in Europe - Péter Szijjártó

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Hungary is committed to the supply of energy resources from Azerbaijan, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku,Trend reports.

"We want Azerbaijani gas to become the main gas in Europe. However, to implement this idea, it’s necessary to develop the infrastructure and potential of the Caspian region," Szijjártó noted.

According to him, instead of wasting efforts on getting rid of dependence on Russian raw materials, it’s necessary to think about how to develop the existing infrastructure to establish new supplies.

The minister added that energy prices, as well as lack of pipelines, complicate this process.