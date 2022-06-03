...
Azerbaijan unveils planned production volume of gasolines at Baku refinery

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A total of two million tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasolines of Euro-5 standard are planned for a yearly production at the Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev, Deputy Director General of the Refinery Modernization Project Emil Alkhasli told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Alkhasli, 40 percent of the volume will account for RON-95 gasoline, and 60 percent for RON-92.

"The modernization program envisages full satisfaction of Azerbaijan's internal needs for gasoline," he said.

The official added that those volumes which won’t be used in the Azerbaijani market can be exported.

