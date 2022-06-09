Azerbaijan laying high voltage power line from Kalbajar to Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A high-voltage power line is being laid between Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Lachin districts [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], passing through mountainous and wooded areas, Azerenergy OJSC told Trend.

Within a large-scale work to connect the Lachin district to the common energy system of Azerbaijan with a stable and uninterrupted power supply, the company is laying a double-circuit 110 kV power line at a distance of 42 km from the 'Kalbajar' substation commissioned in 2021 to Gorchu village of Lachin district.

Up to 250 anchor plates and intermediate supports, each weighing an average of 10 tons and 40 meters high are being installed on the power line route, laid in some places from a height of 2,200 m in mountainous, steep rocky, river areas, dense forests and off-road conditions taking into account special icing areas.

Along with the construction of the road, all items on the route of the line, impeding the transportation of multi-tonnage supports, are also removed. An internet line is being laid with a 24-core fiber optic cable inside a lightning protection cable, located above the 110 kV power transmission line. At the same time, a 110/35/10 kV digital substation is being built in Gorchu village at a height of 1,800 m above sea level.

Besides, an outdoor 110 kV switchgear, as well as indoor 35 and 10 kV switchgear will be created at the digital substation under construction in Lachin. The systemically important 'Gorchu' substation will be connected to a remote-access supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, and for this aim, a micro-SCADA system will be installed in the control building under construction.

The new substation will provide electricity to the airport to be built in Lachin, the military units in the district, as well as the entire infrastructure to be built in Lachin in the future, added the company.