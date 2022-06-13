Iran delivers oil tanker to Venezuela

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Iran has delivered an Iranian-made 'Aframax' oil tanker to Venezuela, which has been built at the order of Venezuela, Trend reports citing the government’s official website (dolat.ir).

In this regard, an event was held in Tehran with the participation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

An oil tanker built by the Iran Marine Industrial Company (also known as 'Sadra') has been delivered to Venezuela in the Persian Gulf.

This is the second oil tanker built and delivered by Iran to Venezuela in recent years. According to the contract between the two countries, Iran should build two more tankers and deliver them to Venezuela.

The ‘Aframax’ oil tanker is 250 meters long and 44 meters wide. The tanker has a speed of 15 nuts and can carry 800,000 barrels of oil.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur