Azerbaijan to boost daily crude oil output for August 2022 – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan will boost its daily crude oil output by 11,000 barrels for August 2022, the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov tweeted Trend reports.

He noted that crude oil production in OPEC+ countries will be increased by 648,000 barrels for the reporting month.

"In August, large-scale commitments under the historic Agreement of over two years, ends with an increase in daily crude oil output in OPEC+ countries by 648,000 barrels, including 11,000 barrels in Azerbaijan," Shahbazov wrote.

OPEC+ has successfully fulfilled its historic mission of stabilizing the global oil market through the balanced approach, flexible regulation, and high solidarity, he stated.