TAP to launch third tender to purchase gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium will launch a tender to purchase gas for its operational activities, including the fuelling of the compressor stations, Trend reports citing the consortium.

An Invitation to Tender (ITT) will be published on its corporate website by 1 August 2022.

A high-level overview of the tender process is included below:

- Supply period: from 1st October 2022 until 30th September 2023

- Delivery points:

The interconnection point of Melendugno, Italy

Snam Rete Gas redelivery point at Melendugno

The interconnection point of Nea Mesimvria, Greece

TAP Virtual Trading Point (VTP), accessible for TAP shippers owning forward firm transportation capacity for the relevant period.

This is the third time that TAP is running such a tender process; the first annual ITT for gas to be used for TAP’s own operations was launched in June 2020 and the second one in May 2021.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn