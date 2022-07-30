How can IGB go beyond maximum technical capacity? (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The maximum technical capacity of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is 5 bcm per year - in case of a need and demand exceeding this capacity, the option is to build a second pipeline in order to satisfy the rising demand, Teodora Georgieva, executive director of ICGB AD project company from Bulgaria said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"To do this, ICGB would need to follow strictly the regulatory obligations and processes, to conduct the necessary market tests in cooperation with adjacent TSOs, and in the end take on such a decision if it proves to be sensible both market-wise and economic-wise," she explained.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn