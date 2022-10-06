Azerbaijan considering new project on floating solar power plant with ADB - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan is considering a new project on the construction of a floating solar power plant with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda - as the leading force for restoration and reconstruction in the post-conflict period' topic.

Soltanov noted that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy is considering a project with the ADB to build a floating solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MW.

According to him, Azerbaijan plans to expand in this area. It's planned to develop and implement a pilot project and then develop a corresponding large-scale project.

"The pilot project includes the construction of a floating solar power plant with a capacity of 100 kW on Lake Boyukshor," Soltanov added.