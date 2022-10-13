Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $2.19 on October 12 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.94 per barrel, Trend reports on October 13 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 12 amounted to $95.23 per barrel, down by $1.89 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.31 per barrel on October 12, lowering by $1.87 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $2.26 compared to the previous price and made up $93.08 per barrel.