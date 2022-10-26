Russia, Iran discuss unification of energy systems with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov held a working meeting with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji, Trend reports on October 26 via the Ministry of Energy of Russia.

According to the ministry, the meeting took place within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Cairo.

During the meeting, Shulginov and Owji touched upon issues of cooperation in the field of oil and gas, and the electric power industry.

"Work continues to study the possibility of combining the energy systems of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. The first step should be the development of a feasibility study for the project," Shulginov said.

The ministers also exchanged views on the idea of ​​forming the Great Caspian Energy Ring and Iran's proposal to create committees of the Caspian states for cooperation in the field of oil and gas, as well as the electric power industry.