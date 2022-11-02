bp looking into launching hydrogen export through gas pipelines in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. bp is looking into all opportunities to export hydrogen through the existing gas pipelines in Azerbaijan, Vice President Finance for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT) Colin Allan said at the panel session on "Defining new ways for accelerating the green transition in Azerbaijan", on November 2, Trend reports.

"bp and the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry's solar project will help to supply our Sangachal enterprises with electric power. This is a great example of how we can achieve decarbonization of production. Thus, we're to reduce our emissions by 11 percent," Allan noted.

According to him, hundreds of billions of dollars have been invested in the hydrocarbon industry over 30 years of bp-Azerbaijan cooperation.

“Now it's necessary to review the investment in a green future and new renewable energy projects. We're exploring ways for transporting hydrogen along with gas through the existing gas pipelines,” Allan added.