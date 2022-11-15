TES and ECOnnect Energy to fast-track energy imports to Wilhelmshaven in record time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. TES and ECOnnect Energy have signed a contract to deliver IQuay infrastructure for gas import to Wilhelmshaven port in twelve months in bid to bolster Germany’s energy security, Trend reports November 15 with reference to BCM Public Relations

This contract award follows the announcement that the TES Wilhelmshaven Green Gas Terminal has been included to the list of priority projects backed by Germany's LNG Acceleration law, which was passed in May of this year and aims to strengthen Germany's energy security by 2025. Wilhelmshaven is strategically located to secure Germany's energy imports and will be at the heart of its decarbonisation initiatives beginning in 2025.

To provide immediate energy security for Europe, the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection selected TES in early September to develop and implement Germany's fifth Floating Storage Regasification Unit in the autumn of 2023.

The delivery from ECOnnect Energy will be the critical link between offshore gas storage units to the onshore terminal directly connected to the Open Grid Europe (OGE) gas grid.