US may invest in Azerbaijan's green energy - US Deputy Assistant Secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The US may invest in Azerbaijan's green energy production and exports, said US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lochman at the meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that the parties aim at further developing cooperation and that US President Biden supports the issue of gas exports from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

"The US has supported and will continue to support the Southern Gas Corridor project to ensure the energy security of its European partners. This corridor is a very important project for Europe, and Azerbaijan plays a leading role in ensuring energy security," she said.

In addition, Lochman noted that the Southern Corridor plays a crucial role in strengthening not only the energy but also the political security of Europe.

"It creates opportunities for cooperation between many countries, which, using this opportunity, can ensure their economic growth. The US will continue to support the transportation of natural gas produced in the Caspian Sea to Europe and help Azerbaijan in this," she said.