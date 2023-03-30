Construction of Turkish part of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline to begin soon - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Construction of the Turkish part of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will begin in the near future, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The matter was discussed in a meeting of Shahbazov with his Turkish counterpart Fatih Donmez in Budapest. The sides also discussed joint Azerbaijan-Türkiye activities in the energy sector.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline on December 15, 2020.

The project will be implemented by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Turkish BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation. Currently, Nakhchivan receives gas mainly through Iran. Azerbaijani gas supplies through Türkiye will help Nakhchivan meet its gas needs. The Turkish part of the pipeline from Igdir to Sadarak in Nakhchivan will be 85 kilometers long.

