North Macedonia to need additional quantities of Azerbaijani gas – state secretary (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. North Macedonia will need additional quantities of Azerbaijani gas, State Secretary in the Ministry of Economy of North Macedonia Razmena Cekic-Durovik said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"The total consumption of natural gas in the country is 0,3-0,4 bcm of natural gas per year. The additional quantities of Azerbaijani gas will be needed with the further development of the gas natural network," she explained.

Razmena Cekic-Durovik noted that the construction of the interconnection between North Macedonia and Greece to get access to Azerbaijani gas is planned to be completed in 2025.

"Interconnection of Macedonian gas system with Greece (project winner of "IG" from "WBIF part for "Flagship 5- Transition coal"): The environmental impact assessment study has been prepared and all related procedures have been completed. Also, a decision from the Ministry of environment and physical planning has been received. The basic design has been completed and revised. In September 2022 the Market Test has been also finished by Greek partner in the Project prior to issuing FID," she said.

Razmena Cekic-Durovik pointed out that ARCA Agreement is expected to be signed between DESFA and JSC NOMAGAS in 2023.

Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered a total of 22 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial operations. This year Azerbaijan plans to export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.

