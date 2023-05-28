Iran signs over $510M worth contract, agreements in oil sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Iran has signed two agreements and a contract in oil sector worth a total of $516 million, Iran's Vice President Rouhullah Dehghani Firouzabadi said, Trend reports citing Shana News Agency.

He made the remark at the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran on May 20.

According to him, $500 million worth of two agreements and 16 million worth a contract were signed in the country’s oil sector.

Dehghani Firouzabadi said that an agreement worth $300 million was signed between the science, technology and startup department under the President of Iran and the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter on oil and gas discoveries, development of oil sector, as well as development of renewable energies.

The vice president also added that an agreement on cooperation in 8 start-up projects worth $200 million was signed between the science, technology and start-up department under the President of Iran and the Pasargad Oil and Energy Company.

"At the same time, the science, technology and start-up department signed a contract worth $16 million with the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) and the country’s startup companies for the domestic production of a number of supplies in the country for the first time," he noted.

The 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition started in Tehran on May 17 and ended on May 20, 2023. The Iranian side announced that 120 agreements and 50 contracts were signed within the framework of the exhibition.

