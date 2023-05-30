Azerbaijan has potential to generate renewable energy up to 27 GW on land - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Azerbaijan currently has the potential to generate renewable energy with a capacity of up to 27 GW on land, the Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the public meeting on the "Green energy and clean environment: prospects for business development" topic.

According to him, the same indicator at sea is more than 135 GW.

"We are working on the creation of stations for the production of clean energy in cooperation with leading international companies. We are already negotiating financing with some companies and working on technical agreements with some. Preliminary negotiations are continuing with others," he said.

Abdullayev noted that the territory of Karabakh will be a "green zone".

"An action plan has already been approved, within the framework of which renewable energy projects will be implemented, including in the production and industrial sectors," he said.

Moreover, the director of the agency pointed out that Nakhchivan also has great potential for wind and solar energy. He noted that agreements on the creation of new sources of renewable energy in Nakhchivan are expected to be signed.

"This region is also attractive in terms of proximity to the market of Türkiye and European countries," he added.