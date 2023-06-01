Businessmen from Afghanistan, UAE buy large batch of Turkmen-made gasoline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan has sold a large batch of motor gasoline to entrepreneurs from the UAE and Afghanistan through its commodity exchange, Trend reports.

Businessmen from the UAE and Afghanistan purchased a total of 19,000 tons of gasoline from Turkmenistan, the cost of which was estimated at $676.75 per ton. The total amount of transactions for the sale of liquefied gas amounted to $12.8 million.

Furthermore, entrepreneurs from Afghanistan bought 1,000 tons of liquefied natural gas on the same exchange for a total of $ 395,000.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. The country pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the export of energy resources to world markets.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan was established on July 29, 1994. It is the most important body of state regulation of export-import operations.