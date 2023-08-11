Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $91.19 per barrel on August 10, increasing by 0.04 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $90.24 per barrel, which is $0.05 more than the previous price.

In addition, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $74.2 a barrel when shipped from the port, a decrease of $0.52 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.19 from the previous day on August 10 to $88.27 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 11, 2023)