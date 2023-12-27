Azerbaijan and Türkiye strike deal to revive hydropower plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed an agreement on the restoration of five small hydropower plants (HPPs) in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan aims to derive 30 percent of the generated electricity from renewable sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The Joint Participation Agreement has been signed among "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC, Türkiye's "Demiroren Yatirim Holding A.S.," and "Arges Enerji Team" LLC for the restoration and operation of five small hydropower plants in Kalbajar and Lachin districts. This project is a significant step toward establishing a "green energy" zone in the liberated territories. Implemented as part of a public-private partnership, the project will not only create new jobs but also accelerate the Great Return, foster sustainable economic development in the liberated territories, and transfer new experiences and capabilities in the renewable energy field," said Jabbarov.

Earlier, within the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy said that Azerbaijan and Türkiye had prepared a project for the restoration of five small HPPs in the liberated territories.

"Opportunities have been created for investors in Azerbaijan to participate in projects in which Azerbaijan Investment Company is a partner within the framework of a public-private partnership. In this context, the Azerbaijan Investment Company is negotiating with colleagues from Türkiye, and this year a project for the restoration of five small HPPs in our territories liberated from Armenian occupation has been prepared," he noted.

