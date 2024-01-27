Azerbaijan's oil market weekly review

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 27 January 2024 13:07 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, rose by $2.39 (2.85 percent) compared to the last week and amounted to $86.18 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price reached $86.6 per barrel, and the lowest was $85.34 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $84.45 per barrel, a $2.61 (3.19 percent) increase compared to the week before. The highest price was $84.81 per barrel, while the lowest was $83.68.

The average price of URALS crude oil grew by 2.4 cents (3.96 percent) from the week before to $62.9 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $64.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was $62.03 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $2.42 (3.02 percent) and amounted to $82.63 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $83.37 per barrel, and the minimum was $82.13 per barrel.

Oil type

January 22, 2024

January 23, 2024

January 24, 2024

January 25, 2024

January 26, 2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$86.16

$86.45

$85.34

$86.33

$86.60

$86.18

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$84.31

$84.79

$83.68

$84.65

$84.81

$84.45

Urals (EX NOVO)

$62.03

$62.32

$62.48

$63.63

$64.06

$62.9

Dated Brent

$82.17

$82.29

$82.13

$83.18

$83.37

$82.63

