Azerbaijani oil price drops

Oil&Gas Materials 1 February 2024 09:24 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 31 decreased by $1.26 and amounted to $86.28 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $1.22 (to $84.44 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $63.8 per barrel, which is $1.22 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1,33 on January 31 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.78 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 1.

