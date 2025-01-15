Azerbaijan shares its oil and gas output figures for 2024 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan achieved an oil condensate production of 29.1 million tons, according to operational data for 2024, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

According to the obtained data, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field accounted for 16.8 million tons of this total, Shah Deniz - 4.2 million tons, and Absheron - 0.6 million tons. The oil production by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reached 7.5 million tons.

In addition, the volume of oil refining in the country last year amounted to 5.8 million tons.

Notably, the average daily oil production, including condensate, was 80,776 tons (about 609,000 barrels) in December 2024. Of this, 65,987 tons (about 487,000 barrels) was crude oil, and 14,789 tons (about 122,000 barrels) was condensate.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan produced 50.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024, a rise of 2 billion cubic meters compared to the previous year. Of this volume, 13.3 billion cubic meters came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, 27.8 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz, 1.5 billion cubic meters from Absheron, and 7.7 billion cubic meters from SOCAR’s operations.