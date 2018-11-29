Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

29 November 2018 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 29, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.6885 manats to 2,082.721 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 29 compared to the price on Nov. 28.

The price of silver increased by 0.3613 manats to 24.4248 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 45.56 manats to 2,010.0375 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 5.8395 manats to 1,408.62 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Nov. 29, 2018

Nov. 28, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,082.721

2,065.0325

Silver

XAG

24.4248

24.0635

Platinum

XPT

1,408.62

1,414.4595

Palladium

XPD

2,010.0375

1,964.4775

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 29)

---

