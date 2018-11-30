Iran MP says foreign currency to fall after parliament-government “secret meeting”

Tehran, Iran, Nov. 30

Trend:

A member of the Iranian Parliament has pointed to a secret meeting of parliamentarians with government officials and says he has heard good news about the decline in the price of the foreign currency.

“The next year’s budget is based on a formula that we hope will bring good results,” MP Ahmad Amirabadi Farahni said at a ceremony in Qom province, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“The government officials gave good news about the decline in exchange rates and the increase in the value of the national currency,” he said referring to a secret meeting of parliamentarians with government officials.

There are ongoing studies in the Parliament’s Research Center on allocating 20 liters of gasoline to each Iranian per month at 10,000 rials.

Amirabadi Farahni says the average daily consumption of gasoline is 90 million liters, so the implementation of this plan will decrease the consumption to 56 million liters per day.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news