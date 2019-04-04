Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange falls on CBA notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 3 amounted to 248.81 million manats, Trend reports referring to the exchange.

On April 3, most of the operations fell on placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and amounted to 248.8 million manats. The deals were concluded at prices between 99.4581 manats and 1,025 manats per note.

In the secondary market of shares of the BSE, the volume of transactions amounted to 23,800 manats. During the day, 11,700 transactions were completed on shares.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 4)

