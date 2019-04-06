National Bank of Kazakhstan sets new rate of tenge to foreign currency

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The official dollar rate in Kazakhstan on April 6-8 will be 379.84 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

In particular, 1$ - 379.84 tenge, 1 euro - 426.52 tenge, 1 ruble - 5.81 tenge, 1 pound sterling of the United Kingdom - 496.87 tenge, Japanese yen - 3.40 tenge, 1 Chinese yuan - 56.55 tenge, 1 Kyrgyz som - 5.45 tenge, 100 Uzbek soums - 4.51 tenge.

The official exchange rate of the tenge to the US dollar was established following the results of two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 5, during which the weighted average exchange rate of the tenge was set at the level of 379.84 / $1.

