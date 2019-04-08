Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply

8 April 2019 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) received 350 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on April 8, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The bank noted that the demand at the auction amounted to 547.7 million manats. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction was 7.01 percent.

The maturity period is 14 days.

The CBA has started to hold deposit auctions since mid-June 2016.

Deposit auction is a tender in which the Central Bank attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is the sterilization of money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 manats on April 8)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani regions see increase in bank deposits
Finance 13:29
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange falls on CBA notes
Finance 4 April 17:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 3
Finance 3 April 10:39
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 3 April 10:13
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 2
Finance 2 April 11:00
Demand exceeds supply nearly twice at CBA’s deposit auction
Finance 1 April 12:45
Latest
U.S. designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group
US 19:06
Uzbekistan to reform civil legislation to attract foreign investments
Economy 18:22
Districts of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region to get $2.62M to solve problems of population
Economy 18:22
President Aliyev allocates funds for construction of Samukh District Central Hospital
Politics 18:09
Iranian bank hopes for rapid completion of court proceedings with Baku’s executive power
Finance 18:08
SOCAR plans to build new primary oil refining unit at Baku Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 17:53
Iran receives $17.5M from China
Economy 17:51
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to commission expensive project in Uzbekistan
Economy 17:33
New Istanbul airport serves over 300,000 passengers in March
Turkey 17:27