Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

Gold prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 11 compared to the prices on April 10, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 8.1777 manats to 2,222.4185 manats per ounce in the country on April 11 compared to the price on April 10.

The price of silver increased by 0.0584 manats to 25.8824 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 25.857 manats to 1,540.574 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 0.629 manats to 2,362.796 manats.

Precious metals April 11, 2019 April 10, 2019 Gold XAU 2,222.4185 2,214.2415 Silver XAG 25.8824 25.824 Platinum XPT 1,540.574 1,514.717 Palladium XPD 2,362.796 2,363.425