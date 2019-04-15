Euro shows record growth compared to other foreign currencies to Uzbek sum

15 April 2019 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be effective from April 16, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Central Bank.

As of Monday, the euro continued to grow in relation to the soum.

Thus, the rate of the European currency increased by 77.2 soums and amounted to 9554.57 soums.

The US dollar this week showed a slight upward movement, increasing by 4 soums up to 8455.37 soums.

The Russian ruble rose to 2.16 soums, its rate was 131.53 soums.

The central bank can influence the level of demand and supply of foreign currency through monetary policy by containing growth in the money supply and increasing the attractiveness of assets in national currency.

