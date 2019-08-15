Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats

15 August 2019 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold another deposit auction on Aug. 19, Trend reports referring to CBA.

During the auction, the Central Bank plans to raise 150 million manats. The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

The interest rate on deposits will vary from 6.26 to 8.24 percent. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. At present, 30 banks including two state-owned ones operate in Azerbaijan.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 15)

