Two more NBCOs receive licenses in Azerbaijan

27 August 2019 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Parvin Eyyubova, Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

The Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) has issued licenses to two non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) MJ Financial Services and Acet Financial Technologies, a source in FIMSA told Trend.

The authorized capital of organizations is 300,000 manats each.

MJ Financial Services is headed by Madat Rustamov, and Khosrov Akhundov is Director of Acet Financial Technologies.

Thus, the number of NBCOs in Azerbaijan has increased to 45.

MJ Financial Services was registered in the tax authorities April 15 this year. Acet Financial Technologies was registered January 10, 2017.

($1= 1.7 manats on Aug. 27)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Capital of Azerbaijan’s NBCO increases
Finance 13:13
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Moldovan counterpart
Politics 13:07
Profit of Azerbaijan’s NBCO increases
Finance 13:03
Greenfields Petroleum extends senior secured debt payments
Oil&Gas 12:39
Greenfields Petroleum reduces sales volumes from Bahar-Gum Deniz block
Oil&Gas 12:31
Azerbaijan’s Brot Baku company to introduce new products to market
Economy 12:28
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade
Politics 13:49
100 km of rails to be laid in Iran’s Ardabil province
Economy 13:44
Swiss National Bank in close contact with authorities on Libra
Europe 13:38
Grape and Wine Festival to be held in Azerbaijan with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
Business 13:28
Capital of Azerbaijan’s NBCO increases
Finance 13:13
Belarusian airline increases frequency of flights to Georgia
Tourism 13:11
U.S. threat to French wine receding, but not lifted
Other News 13:11
Uzbekistan to bring number of countries with visa-free regime to 85
Tourism 13:09
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Moldovan counterpart
Politics 13:07