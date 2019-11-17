Azerbaijan's BTB increases number of branches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan's BTB Bank has opened a new "Ganjlik" branch in Baku, Trend reports referring to the bank's press service.

The new branch is located at the following address: 12 Hasanoglu street, Baku, Azerbaijan.

BTB Bank was established in 2010 and provides all types of banking services as a universal bank. Currently, the bank has 14 branches, as well as a customer care department, which operates in the head office.

