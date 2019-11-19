Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank introduces new products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank has introduced new Kartmane cards, Trend reports from a press conference in Baku dedicated to the bank’s rebranding Nov. 19.

The bank’s Deputy Chairman Orhan Gultekin spoke about the benefits of the new debit and credit cards that will be available to customers of the bank starting from Dec. 1.

Talking about the advantages of the new debit card, Gultekin said that the new card presents a 10 percent cashback when refueling, 5 percent cashback in more than 100 restaurants, a 6 percent deposit rate and no commission fee for cashing out money not only in Azerbaijan, but also abroad, as well as free access to airport lounges anywhere in the world.

The bank’s deputy chairman noted that no commission fee will be charged for currency conversion, either. Moreover, the new card will also have a sticker for payment transactions, Gultekin added.

In addition, the Kartmane credit card has several advantages, the main of which is a grace period of 100 days, the deputy chairman noted, adding that new Kartmane cards will also be available on the basis of Black Edition and Visa Infinite payment systems.

On Nov. 19, Rabitabank is implementing a complete rebranding, which includes changing the logo, motto, interior of branches, design and functions of internet and mobile banking, as well as the introduction of new products. Rabitabank was founded in 1993 and presently it has 25 branches, including 10 branches in Baku.

